WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 283.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.17. 3,230,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.