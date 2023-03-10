WA Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 632,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

