WA Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $557,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,153. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

