WA Asset Management LLC Has $73.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of WA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $73,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 202,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,109. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

