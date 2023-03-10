WA Asset Management LLC Has $73.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of WA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $73,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWB stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 202,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,109. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

