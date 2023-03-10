WA Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1,096.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.69 and a 200-day moving average of $277.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

