WA Asset Management LLC Invests $12.46 Million in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,000. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of WA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SVAL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 9,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

