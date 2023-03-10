WA Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,485 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

