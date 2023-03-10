Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 18,900 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.52 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

About Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

