Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.54 million. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
