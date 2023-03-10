Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.54 million. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Price Performance

Waterdrop stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.