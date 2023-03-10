WAX Price Hits $0.0635 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. WAX has a market cap of $153.51 million and $14.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,648,554 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,396,692,302.3863606 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05898156 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,479,213.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

