Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the February 13th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %
Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Wealth Minerals
