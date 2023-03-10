Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the February 13th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

