Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.63

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 505023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

