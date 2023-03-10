Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 146,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,361. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Antara Capital LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

