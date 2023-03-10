Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.