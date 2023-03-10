Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 31,058,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

