Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,365 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NYSE WAL opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $89.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

