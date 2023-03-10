Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.06

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.055 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.01.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.