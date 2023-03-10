WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.01

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 402834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

