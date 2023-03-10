Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.