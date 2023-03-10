Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $660.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $660,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.59. 3,027,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

