Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $450,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $302.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $265.07 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

