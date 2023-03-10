Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 36,222 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,222 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,503,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650,367. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

