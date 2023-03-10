Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
