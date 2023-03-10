Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also

