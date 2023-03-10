WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $45.73 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.73 million and approximately $706,771.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00357238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

