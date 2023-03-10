Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.