Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.88. Winland shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 225 shares traded.
Winland Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Winland Company Profile
Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.
