Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,119.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 3,314,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

