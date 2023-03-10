Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $267.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

