Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.88. 1,296,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,855. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

