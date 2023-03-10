Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

MA stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.09. The stock had a trading volume of 382,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,259. The firm has a market cap of $332.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

