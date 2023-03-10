Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $82.52. 17,645,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,779,965. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.