WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.95

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.95 and traded as high as $46.17. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 175,389 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

