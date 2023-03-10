WOO Network (WOO) Price Down 18% This Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $261.24 million and $26.08 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,514,890 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

