Wrapped BNB Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $274.51 or 0.01359407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $129.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,831,938 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

