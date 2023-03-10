WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$188.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. Veritas Investment Research cut WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

WSP traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$173.23. 152,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$162.62. The company has a market cap of C$21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

