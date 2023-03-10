Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,852,000 after acquiring an additional 248,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

