Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.0-406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.00 million. Yext also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.
Yext Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.67.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 408.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
