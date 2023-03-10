YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.69 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.69 million and $422,835.08 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00429291 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,728.19 or 0.29017250 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.9999994 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $324,269.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

