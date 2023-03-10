Zcash Price Hits $31.47 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $31.47 or 0.00157918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $513.88 million and $59.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

