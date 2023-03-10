ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $366,234.72 and approximately $9.46 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00158392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.