Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.03

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 24248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

