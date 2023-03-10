ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ZeroFox Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ZeroFox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

About ZeroFox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,283,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $2,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

