Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

ZIJMY opened at $32.60 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $33.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

