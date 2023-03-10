Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM):
- 3/3/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $75.00.
- 3/1/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 1/23/2023 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 1/17/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ZM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.20. 5,170,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,666 shares of company stock worth $3,452,089. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Featured Stories
