Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM):

3/3/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $75.00.

3/1/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/23/2023 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/17/2023 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $75.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.20. 5,170,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,666 shares of company stock worth $3,452,089. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after buying an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

