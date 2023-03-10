ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 3.2%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.78. 1,188,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,592,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

