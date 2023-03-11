12,080 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

