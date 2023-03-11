14,023 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
IJS opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
