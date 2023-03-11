1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.90 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $856.34 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

