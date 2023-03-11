2,022 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

