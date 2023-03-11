24,691 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

